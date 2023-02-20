Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY)

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Friday.

Inozyme Pharma Stock Up 7.0 %

INZY stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.89. The stock had a trading volume of 12,582,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995,197. The firm has a market cap of $116.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.24. Inozyme Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $6.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 11.11 and a quick ratio of 11.11.

In related news, COO Henric Bjorn Bjarke bought 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $29,885.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 105,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,562.99. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INZY. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 67.2% during the second quarter. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC now owns 2,661,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,000 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its holdings in Inozyme Pharma by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 1,625,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Bioimpact Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Inozyme Pharma by 125.4% in the second quarter. Bioimpact Capital LLC now owns 664,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 370,000 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its holdings in Inozyme Pharma by 15.0% in the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,696,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,862,000 after acquiring an additional 351,586 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Inozyme Pharma by 37.4% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,193,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after acquiring an additional 324,729 shares during the period. 76.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

