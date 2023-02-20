Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on REAL. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of RealReal from $6.00 to $3.75 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of RealReal to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James lowered shares of RealReal from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of RealReal from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:REAL traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.48. The stock had a trading volume of 4,909,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,967,397. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day moving average is $1.73. RealReal has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $8.94. The stock has a market cap of $145.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.36.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in REAL. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RealReal by 240.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. 65.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

