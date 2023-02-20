Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB)

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 47.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on DNB. Bank of America upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dun & Bradstreet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Performance

DNB traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $12.20. 8,935,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,221,433. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.56. Dun & Bradstreet has a fifty-two week low of $11.23 and a fifty-two week high of $18.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Activity at Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $595.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 181,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $2,361,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 602,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,833,696. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dun & Bradstreet

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 505.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

