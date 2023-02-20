Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Wayfair (NYSE:W)

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Wayfair from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Wayfair to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an underperform rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.66.

Shares of NYSE W traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,973,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,650,151. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.02 and its 200-day moving average is $44.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 3.06. Wayfair has a 52 week low of $28.11 and a 52 week high of $143.40.

In other news, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $43,442.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,123.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $43,442.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,123.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CTO Fiona Tan sold 3,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.24, for a total value of $210,351.12. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 45,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,134,010.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 42,712 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,513 in the last 90 days. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in W. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,540,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,512,000 after purchasing an additional 132,647 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,914,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,059,000 after purchasing an additional 362,256 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,681,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,862,000 after purchasing an additional 100,946 shares in the last quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 3,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,048,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,440,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,085,000 after purchasing an additional 285,729 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

