Needham & Company LLC Trims Toast (NYSE:TOST) Target Price to $30.00

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 54.00% from the company’s previous close.

TOST has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Toast from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Toast from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Toast from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. DA Davidson started coverage on Toast in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Toast from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.88.

Get Toast alerts:

Toast Stock Performance

Toast stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,489,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,603,221. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.23 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.29 and its 200 day moving average is $19.38. Toast has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $26.03.

Insider Transactions at Toast

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.13 million. Toast had a negative net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 24.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Toast will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Aman Narang sold 583,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $9,871,730.63. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,269.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 4,576,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $82,429,590.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Aman Narang sold 583,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $9,871,730.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,909 shares in the company, valued at $286,269.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,467,736 shares of company stock worth $154,792,689. 20.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Toast

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOST. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Toast by 277.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Toast during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Seeyond bought a new position in Toast during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Toast during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. 50.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.