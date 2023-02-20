Nellore Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Nellore Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 232,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Coupang accounts for 1.0% of Nellore Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Nellore Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $3,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupang in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Coupang by 1,125.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupang in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. BBR Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupang in the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coupang in the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. 71.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts have commented on CPNG shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Coupang from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.39.
Shares of NYSE:CPNG traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,378,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,371,021. Coupang, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.98 and a 52 week high of $27.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.38 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.31.
Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.
