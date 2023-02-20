Nellore Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Nellore Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 232,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Coupang accounts for 1.0% of Nellore Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Nellore Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $3,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupang in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Coupang by 1,125.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupang in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. BBR Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupang in the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coupang in the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. 71.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on CPNG shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Coupang from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.39.

Insider Activity

Coupang Stock Down 2.5 %

In related news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 35,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $647,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 426,156,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,883,893,640.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Coupang news, Director Benjamin Sun sold 11,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $223,654.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 757,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,165,634.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 35,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $647,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 426,156,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,883,893,640.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,500,000 shares of company stock worth $657,152,335. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CPNG traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,378,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,371,021. Coupang, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.98 and a 52 week high of $27.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.38 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.31.

About Coupang

(Get Rating)

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Further Reading

