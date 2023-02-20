NEM (XEM) Hits Market Capitalization of $393.22 Million

NEM (XEM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. NEM has a total market cap of $393.22 million and approximately $17.91 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NEM has traded up 20.9% against the dollar. One NEM coin can now be bought for about $0.0437 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NEM (CRYPTO:XEM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 28th, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. NEM’s official Twitter account is @nemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. NEM’s official message board is discord.gg/eedjkbmvvb. NEM’s official website is nem.io. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “NEM is a peer-to-peer crypto platform. It is written in Java and JavaScript with 100% original source code. NEM has a stated goal of a wide distribution model and has introduced new features in blockchain technology in its proof-of-importance (POI) algorithm. NEM also features an integrated P2P secure and encrypted messaging system, multisignature accounts and an Eigentrust++ reputation system.NEM has gone through extensive open alpha testing starting June 25, 2014, followed by lengthy and comprehensive beta testing starting on October 20, 2014. NEM finally launched on May 31, 2015.Proof-of-importance (PoI) is a consensus mechanism developed by NEM that is used to determine which network participants (nodes) are eligible to add a block to the blockchain, a process NEM calls ‘harvesting’.LinkedIn”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

