NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised NetEase from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NetEase from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. HSBC lowered their target price on NetEase from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on NetEase from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.14.

Shares of NASDAQ NTES traded down $1.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $85.84. The stock had a trading volume of 716,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,988. NetEase has a fifty-two week low of $53.09 and a fifty-two week high of $108.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.98. The company has a market cap of $56.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.49.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.46. NetEase had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 22.99%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that NetEase will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in NetEase during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 549.3% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 13.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which engages in the provision of premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

