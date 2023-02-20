Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Bought by Vantage Consulting Group Inc

Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Newell Brands Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NWL stock opened at $14.90 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.68. Newell Brands Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.24 and a twelve month high of $26.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 180.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NWL. Raymond James cut their target price on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays cut their price target on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Newell Brands in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Newell Brands from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Newell Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.55.

About Newell Brands

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.