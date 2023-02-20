NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.40.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James raised NextEra Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,854 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 43.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 123.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 8.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,860 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,199 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $5,488,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $71.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. NextEra Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $61.31 and a twelve month high of $86.06. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.06 and its 200 day moving average is $76.52.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.12). NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 39.39%. The firm had revenue of $266.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.8125 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 57.42%.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.