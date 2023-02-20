NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Price Target Raised to $12.50 at Citigroup

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $12.00 to $12.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NexTier Oilfield Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.59.

NYSE NEX traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $9.54. The company had a trading volume of 4,633,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,301,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.19. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $12.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.28 and a 200-day moving average of $9.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 2.10.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NEX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,093,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,690,000 after buying an additional 172,678 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 67.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,792,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,639,000 after buying an additional 4,336,990 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,845,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,489,000 after buying an additional 2,246,804 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,421,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,335,000 after buying an additional 56,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,517,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,978,000 after acquiring an additional 967,240 shares during the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services, and Well Support Services.

