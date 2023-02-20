NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Price Target Raised to $12.50 at Citigroup

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $12.00 to $12.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.03% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NexTier Oilfield Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.59.
NexTier Oilfield Solutions Stock Down 2.8 %
NYSE NEX traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $9.54. The company had a trading volume of 4,633,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,301,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.19. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $12.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.28 and a 200-day moving average of $9.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 2.10.
Institutional Trading of NexTier Oilfield Solutions
About NexTier Oilfield Solutions
NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services, and Well Support Services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NEX)
- Applied Materials Is In The Semiconductor Sweet Spot
- Can Coinbase Shake Off Regulatory Risk After Kraken’s Shakedown?
- Tripadvisor Stock Gap and Crap. Here’s Why.
- Could Copper be the Shiny Object That Lifts Barrick Gold?
- Shopify Braces Investors for Q1 2023 Slowdown
Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.