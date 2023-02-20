NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF) Upgraded to Hold at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities upgraded shares of NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded NIBE Industrier AB (publ) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

NIBE Industrier AB (publ) Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of NIBE Industrier AB (publ) stock opened at $11.80 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.82. NIBE Industrier AB has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $11.80.

NIBE Industrier AB (publ) Company Profile

NIBE Industrier AB engages in the manufacturing of products for both household and commercial use. It operates through the following business areas: NIBE Climate Solutions, NIBE Element, and NIBE Stoves. The NIBE Climate Solutions business area offers indoor climate comfort products including heating, air conditioning, heat recovery and hot water for homes, apartment blocks, and other large properties.

