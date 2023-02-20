NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 52.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,012 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 25,858 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 482 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $0.46 on Monday, reaching $124.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,161,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,200,330. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.98. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $143.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.09.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. KGI Securities upgraded shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $133.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $128.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.18.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,280,750. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

