Noodles & Company (NDLS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) will release its earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st.

Noodles & Company Stock Performance

NDLS stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.15. The company had a trading volume of 117,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,639. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.46. Noodles & Company has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.08 million, a PE ratio of -32.37 and a beta of 1.43.

Get Noodles & Company alerts:

Insider Transactions at Noodles & Company

In related news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 61,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.97 per share, with a total value of $308,070.42. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 970,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,822,028.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Noodles & Company

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Noodles & Company by 1,254.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 12,636 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Noodles & Company by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Noodles & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Noodles & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Noodles & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Noodles & Company from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Noodles & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

About Noodles & Company

(Get Rating)

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.