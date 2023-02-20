Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.75-$9.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.59 billion-$2.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.70 billion.

Nordson Price Performance

Shares of Nordson stock traded up $3.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $246.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,521. Nordson has a one year low of $194.89 and a one year high of $251.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $239.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.11. Nordson had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 24.69%. The company had revenue of $683.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordson will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is 29.48%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NDSN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Nordson from $264.00 to $259.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Nordson to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $258.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nordson

In related news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $397,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,224,445. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $397,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,224,445. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total transaction of $1,217,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,285,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,403 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,941. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Nordson by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 0.9% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 9,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Nordson by 6.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in Nordson by 5.2% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in Nordson by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.