Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 18,919 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1,160.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,549 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,919 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 1.2% of Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 78.9% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 143,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,280,000 after purchasing an additional 63,125 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 19,606 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,574,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 68,694 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,536,000 after buying an additional 7,980 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 84,702 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,720,000 after buying an additional 5,336 shares during the period. Finally, Wills Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.5% during the third quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,037,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT traded up $4.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $475.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,184,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,891. The business has a fifty day moving average of $469.58 and a 200-day moving average of $452.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $121.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.68. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $373.67 and a 12 month high of $498.95.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The firm had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 55.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised Lockheed Martin from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $427.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $488.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

