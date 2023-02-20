Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $5,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 306,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,801,000 after purchasing an additional 22,095 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 61.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 64.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 17,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 66.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.28.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 0.1 %

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $2,412,135.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,706,921.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $189,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,263,835.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $2,412,135.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,706,921.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 341,699 shares of company stock valued at $33,143,046. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MS stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $99.51. The stock had a trading volume of 8,133,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,714,406. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $100.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $168.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.11.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $12.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

