Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Has $6.24 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 284,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307,789 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $6,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1,818.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth $54,000.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VRP traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.34. 256,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,409. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.99 and a 200-day moving average of $22.67. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.53 and a fifty-two week high of $24.74.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.