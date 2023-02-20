Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Has $987,000 Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,860 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,455 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Salesforce by 40.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,708,529,000 after purchasing an additional 13,483,854 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter worth about $437,393,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Salesforce by 114.9% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,881,056 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $640,566,000 after buying an additional 2,074,938 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the third quarter valued at approximately $181,700,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 12.5% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,057,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,590,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,763 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $132,920.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 901,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,848,617.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $118,780.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,217,339.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $132,920.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 901,195 shares in the company, valued at $115,848,617.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,468 shares of company stock worth $2,659,485. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CRM traded down $2.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $165.17. The company had a trading volume of 8,084,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,294,115. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.56. The company has a market capitalization of $165.17 billion, a PE ratio of 589.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $222.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $228.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Cowen downgraded Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Salesforce from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Salesforce from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.64.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

