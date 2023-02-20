Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Increases Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 328,985 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,748 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of T. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp boosted its position in AT&T by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 77,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 647,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,935,000 after purchasing an additional 50,475 shares in the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 52,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 9,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

AT&T Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.44. The stock had a trading volume of 29,997,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,642,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $138.60 billion, a PE ratio of -16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.65. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.13 and its 200-day moving average is $18.11.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -93.28%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Further Reading

