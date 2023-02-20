Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,106 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 352.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Price Performance

International Business Machines stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $135.02. 3,466,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,834,875. The company has a market cap of $122.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.72, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $115.54 and a 12-month high of $153.21.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.35 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 375.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Edward Jones cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.73.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure and modernize their environments.

Recommended Stories

