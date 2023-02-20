Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,027 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $7,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $112,686,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,860,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,456,000 after purchasing an additional 563,103 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,102,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,928,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,869,000 after purchasing an additional 193,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,677,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,739,000 after purchasing an additional 155,446 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of SDY traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $129.32. The stock had a trading volume of 368,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,639. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.61 and its 200 day moving average is $124.91. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $110.55 and a 12-month high of $133.22.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Articles

