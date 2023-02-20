Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts have also commented on NWPX. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Northwest Pipe to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Northwest Pipe in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ NWPX opened at $39.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.78. Northwest Pipe has a one year low of $24.30 and a one year high of $39.93. The firm has a market cap of $388.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWPX. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Northwest Pipe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 268.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 499.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Pipe Co operates as a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems. The Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe segment manufactures large-diameter, high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, certain structural applications and other applications.

