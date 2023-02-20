Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Given New $106.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Benchmark from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NVMI. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Nova to $123.00 in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Nova from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $111.50.

Nova Stock Performance

Nova stock traded down $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $91.30. 113,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,021. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Nova has a twelve month low of $67.40 and a twelve month high of $120.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.23.

Institutional Trading of Nova

Nova Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Nova by 18.8% in the second quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,217,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,803,000 after acquiring an additional 193,058 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Nova by 2.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,023,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,627,000 after purchasing an additional 23,902 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its stake in shares of Nova by 13,202.5% in the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 932,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,551,000 after buying an additional 925,493 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nova by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 904,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,120,000 after buying an additional 39,986 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Nova by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 753,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,433,000 after buying an additional 166,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials and chemical metrology for semiconductor manufacturing and software solutions. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

