NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Price Target Increased to $14.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

NOW (NYSE:DNOWGet Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on DNOW. TheStreet upgraded shares of NOW from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NOW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

NOW Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DNOW traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 964,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,333. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.64. NOW has a one year low of $8.79 and a one year high of $14.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.14.

NOW (NYSE:DNOWGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.77 million. NOW had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NOW will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of NOW

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in NOW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in NOW by 839.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of NOW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of NOW in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of NOW by 173.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOW Company Profile

NOW Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

