NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Price Target Increased to $14.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on DNOW. TheStreet upgraded shares of NOW from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NOW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE DNOW traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 964,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,333. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.64. NOW has a one year low of $8.79 and a one year high of $14.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.14.

NOW ( NYSE:DNOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.77 million. NOW had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NOW will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in NOW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in NOW by 839.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of NOW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of NOW in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of NOW by 173.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOW Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

