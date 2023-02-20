Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 16,296,223 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 5,486.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,593,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,296,223 shares during the period. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals makes up about 1.3% of Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 13.49% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $3,321,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,597,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 606.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 306,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,005,000 after buying an additional 262,893 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,997,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,020,524,000 after buying an additional 202,916 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 535,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,206,000 after buying an additional 191,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,829,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,768,291,000 after buying an additional 126,373 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $226.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $239.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $430.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.72.

In related news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 1,675 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $378,566.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $791,035. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $2.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $222.79. 503,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 722,248. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.58 and a twelve month high of $242.97.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

