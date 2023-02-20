Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,577,164 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 587,583 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.90% of Lowe’s Companies worth $1,047,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LOW. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,780,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.58.

LOW traded down $1.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $212.75. 3,462,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,842,073. The stock has a market cap of $132.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $206.78 and a 200 day moving average of $201.76. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $238.37.

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

