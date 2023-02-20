Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,934,979 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 442,513 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $865,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at $47,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Gordon Haskett raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen increased their target price on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TJX Companies from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on TJX Companies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.61.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $79.83. The company had a trading volume of 4,926,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,396,542. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.16. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $83.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $1,294,433.17. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,707,228.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $1,294,433.17. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,707,228.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $536,572.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,129,643.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

