Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $923.83 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,532,912 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 12,565 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.82% of Honeywell International worth $923,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 222.2% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. HSBC lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.38.

Honeywell International Stock Up 1.0 %

HON traded up $2.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $201.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,850,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,238,315. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $208.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $220.96. The company has a market capitalization of $134.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.67%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

