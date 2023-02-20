Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,076,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 68,423 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.94% of Charles Schwab worth $1,227,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.4% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.0% during the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.6% during the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 24,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.1% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.8% during the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 8,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SCHW. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America downgraded Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $92.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $81.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.27.

Shares of SCHW stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $80.32. The stock had a trading volume of 4,764,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,859,824. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $145.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.93. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $93.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.85.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 188,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total value of $15,106,806.90. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 30,856,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,691,645.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 9,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $739,070.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,698,692.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 188,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total value of $15,106,806.90. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 30,856,646 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,691,645.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 677,467 shares of company stock valued at $54,136,472 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

