Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 1,124,828 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,565,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,124,828 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for about 0.7% of Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,820,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,530,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,162,000 after purchasing an additional 476,257 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,011,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,504,000 after acquiring an additional 938,091 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,904,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,588,000 after purchasing an additional 176,026 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in AbbVie by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,616,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,340,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,952,000 after acquiring an additional 631,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. SVB Leerink upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Societe Generale downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, SVB Securities upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

AbbVie Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $151.31. 4,562,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,023,697. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.61.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 158.49%. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.01 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 89.56%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

