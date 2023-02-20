Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Ocuphire Pharma from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Ocuphire Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of Ocuphire Pharma stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $3.76. The company had a trading volume of 60,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,821. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.76. The firm has a market cap of $78.25 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.35. Ocuphire Pharma has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $4.43.

Institutional Trading of Ocuphire Pharma

About Ocuphire Pharma

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Ocuphire Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Ocuphire Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Ocuphire Pharma by 1,200.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 18,001 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in Ocuphire Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ocuphire Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc engages in the research and development of ophthalmic biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company was founded by Mina Patel Soouch and Alan R. Meyer in February 2018 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

