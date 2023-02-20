Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Ocuphire Pharma from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.
Ocuphire Pharma Stock Performance
Shares of Ocuphire Pharma stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $3.76. The company had a trading volume of 60,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,821. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.76. The firm has a market cap of $78.25 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.35. Ocuphire Pharma has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $4.43.
Institutional Trading of Ocuphire Pharma
About Ocuphire Pharma
Ocuphire Pharma, Inc engages in the research and development of ophthalmic biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company was founded by Mina Patel Soouch and Alan R. Meyer in February 2018 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ocuphire Pharma (OCUP)
- Applied Materials Is In The Semiconductor Sweet Spot
- Can Coinbase Shake Off Regulatory Risk After Kraken’s Shakedown?
- Tripadvisor Stock Gap and Crap. Here’s Why.
- Could Copper be the Shiny Object That Lifts Barrick Gold?
- Shopify Braces Investors for Q1 2023 Slowdown
Receive News & Ratings for Ocuphire Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocuphire Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.