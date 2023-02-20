Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Bought by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,909,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 26.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 202,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000,000 after acquiring an additional 42,399 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.5% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.4% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.4% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 9,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:ODFL traded up $2.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $354.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 652,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $39.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.09. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $231.31 and a one year high of $381.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $317.93 and its 200-day moving average is $293.59.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.24. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on ODFL. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $290.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $342.32.

Insider Transactions at Old Dominion Freight Line

In related news, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total value of $967,167.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,065.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

