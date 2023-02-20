OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires 256,073 Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) by 266.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 352,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 256,073 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.32% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $10,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 41,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 11,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

EWC traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,259,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,424,951. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1 year low of $29.55 and a 1 year high of $41.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.86.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.