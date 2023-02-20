OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires 45,846 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 262,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,846 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $6,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10,666.7% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $49,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $58,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 47.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

GEM stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.76. 333,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,842. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.51. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $25.11 and a 1-year high of $36.96.

