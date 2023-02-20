OLD Mission Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Get Rating) by 81.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,897 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $6,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DISV. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $690,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,996,000. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $671,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $351,000. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $614,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

BATS DISV traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.10. 190,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.59.

