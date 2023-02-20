OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $11.42 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 425,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 82,632 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 1.50% of iShares MSCI France ETF worth $11,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EWQ. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 5,098.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,868,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,007,000 after buying an additional 1,832,385 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 412.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,057,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,733,000 after purchasing an additional 851,254 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 344,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,229,000 after buying an additional 97,510 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 343,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,219,000 after buying an additional 97,442 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 187,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,034,000 after buying an additional 90,537 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI France ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI France ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI France ETF stock traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $37.55. The company had a trading volume of 237,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,482. iShares MSCI France ETF has a 1 year low of $26.26 and a 1 year high of $37.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.38 and a 200-day moving average of $32.16.

iShares MSCI France ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI France ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI France ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.