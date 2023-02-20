OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $32.76 Million in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,734,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,764,000. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 1.0% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 260,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,488,000 after purchasing an additional 13,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 611,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,260,000 after purchasing an additional 297,007 shares during the last quarter.
Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:DFAX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.12. 467,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,409. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.46. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $18.42 and a 52 week high of $25.82.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX)
- Applied Materials Is In The Semiconductor Sweet Spot
- Can Coinbase Shake Off Regulatory Risk After Kraken’s Shakedown?
- Tripadvisor Stock Gap and Crap. Here’s Why.
- Could Copper be the Shiny Object That Lifts Barrick Gold?
- Shopify Braces Investors for Q1 2023 Slowdown
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.