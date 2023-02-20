OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $32.76 Million in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,734,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,764,000. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 1.0% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 260,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,488,000 after purchasing an additional 13,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 611,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,260,000 after purchasing an additional 297,007 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.12. 467,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,409. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.46. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $18.42 and a 52 week high of $25.82.

