OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $59.14 Million in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,400,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,138,000. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 1.17% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 606.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 67,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 57,737 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 217.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 283,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,285,000 after purchasing an additional 194,053 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 4,007.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,021,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,178,000 after purchasing an additional 996,974 shares in the last quarter. Wick Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $616,000. Finally, PCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 108.0% in the 3rd quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 11,771 shares in the last quarter.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:KWEB traded down $1.12 on Monday, reaching $31.22. The stock had a trading volume of 19,579,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,054,176. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.25. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $17.22 and a 12-month high of $36.47.

