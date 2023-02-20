OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 489,902 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,314,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Infosys in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Infosys by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Infosys by 478.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 4,785 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Infosys by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Infosys in the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INFY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.08. 5,695,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,662,588. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.63. The firm has a market cap of $80.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.99. Infosys Limited has a 52 week low of $16.39 and a 52 week high of $25.20.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.23% and a net margin of 16.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INFY has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Infosys from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.19.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

