OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 602,743 Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 602,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,606,000. Sony Group accounts for approximately 1.2% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SONY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 31.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,510,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,174,000 after purchasing an additional 11,272 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 28,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 12.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 46.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SONY. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Sony Group from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Shares of NYSE:SONY traded down $2.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $85.06. 844,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,864. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Sony Group Co. has a 12-month low of $61.72 and a 12-month high of $107.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.71.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.47. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $24.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.02 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

