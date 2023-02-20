OLD Mission Capital LLC Sells 373,069 Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

OLD Mission Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) by 49.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373,069 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $10,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 2,023.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 589.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

EWU stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 647,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,355. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 12 month low of $25.36 and a 12 month high of $34.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.02.

