OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes $22.12 Million Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 623,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,123,000. British American Tobacco accounts for about 0.7% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 6.37% of the company’s stock.
British American Tobacco Stock Performance
BTI stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,868,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,374,300. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $35.47 and a 12-month high of $46.93.
British American Tobacco Increases Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
BTI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.
British American Tobacco Company Profile
British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).
Featured Articles
