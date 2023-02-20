OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes $22.12 Million Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 623,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,123,000. British American Tobacco accounts for about 0.7% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

BTI stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,868,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,374,300. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $35.47 and a 12-month high of $46.93.

British American Tobacco Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.7006 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. This is a boost from British American Tobacco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st.

BTI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.