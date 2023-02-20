OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes $7.48 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 238,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,478,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,962,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 3,426 shares during the period. SWS Partners acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,090,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

SPIB stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.11. 2,621,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,184,270. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.31 and its 200 day moving average is $32.06. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $30.68 and a twelve month high of $35.24.

