Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Stake Lessened by ELCO Management Co. LLC

ELCO Management Co. LLC cut its stake in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,366 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Old Second Bancorp were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OSBC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 42.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,925,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,934,000 after acquiring an additional 572,257 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 140.4% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 849,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,329,000 after buying an additional 496,218 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $5,753,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 72.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,001,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,401,000 after buying an additional 420,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 201.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 403,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,395,000 after buying an additional 269,533 shares in the last quarter. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OSBC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st.

Old Second Bancorp stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.35. The stock had a trading volume of 136,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,333. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.51. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.91 and a twelve month high of $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $773.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 13.42%.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The firm operates through the community banking segment.

