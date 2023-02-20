OmniaVerse 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $380,528.13 (OMNIA)

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One OmniaVerse token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, OmniaVerse has traded 23.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. OmniaVerse has a market cap of $414,100.00 billion and $380,528.13 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OmniaVerse Token Profile

OmniaVerse’s launch date was April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial. OmniaVerse’s official website is omniaverse.io.

Buying and Selling OmniaVerse

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

