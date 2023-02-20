Ontology One Day Volume Tops $107.12 Million (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded up 15.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001171 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ontology has traded 39.8% higher against the dollar. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $255.16 million and approximately $107.12 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,702.40 or 0.06838807 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00084379 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00029052 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00058285 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00010934 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00029555 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001143 BTC.

About Ontology

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ontology is ont.io. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ontology

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

