Oppenheimer Boosts Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target to $230.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Oppenheimer from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Analog Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $210.32.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of ADI opened at $192.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $97.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $170.91 and its 200 day moving average is $160.87. Analog Devices has a 12-month low of $133.48 and a 12-month high of $196.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.85%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.16, for a total value of $372,321.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,597.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.16, for a total transaction of $372,321.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,597.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $942,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,187 shares of company stock valued at $6,243,167 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Markel Corp increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,077,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,034,000 after purchasing an additional 15,150 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. United Bank grew its position in Analog Devices by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 14.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 116,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,175,000 after buying an additional 14,718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

See Also

