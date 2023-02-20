Oppenheimer Increases DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Price Target to $80.00

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Oppenheimer from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 29.43% from the company’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for DoorDash’s FY2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on DASH. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on DoorDash from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on DoorDash from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on DoorDash from $82.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $185.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DoorDash presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

NYSE DASH traded down $5.08 on Friday, hitting $61.81. 23,601,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,382,212. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.48. The company has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.07 and a beta of 1.46. DoorDash has a 1-year low of $41.37 and a 1-year high of $130.20.

In other DoorDash news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $2,570,335.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 353,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,318,208.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total value of $59,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,278 shares in the company, valued at $3,893,394.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $2,570,335.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 353,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,318,208.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 95,436 shares of company stock valued at $4,880,060 in the last quarter. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in DoorDash in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

