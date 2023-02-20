Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Orange (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ORAN. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Orange from €11.50 ($12.23) to €10.00 ($10.64) in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Orange from €10.00 ($10.64) to €10.50 ($11.17) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.
Orange Stock Performance
ORAN traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.51. The company had a trading volume of 463,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,324. Orange has a 52 week low of $8.81 and a 52 week high of $12.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.99.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Orange Company Profile
Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in January 1, 1991 and is headquartered in Paris, France.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orange (ORAN)
- Applied Materials Is In The Semiconductor Sweet Spot
- Can Coinbase Shake Off Regulatory Risk After Kraken’s Shakedown?
- Tripadvisor Stock Gap and Crap. Here’s Why.
- Could Copper be the Shiny Object That Lifts Barrick Gold?
- Shopify Braces Investors for Q1 2023 Slowdown
Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.