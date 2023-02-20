Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Orange (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ORAN. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Orange from €11.50 ($12.23) to €10.00 ($10.64) in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Orange from €10.00 ($10.64) to €10.50 ($11.17) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Orange Stock Performance

ORAN traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.51. The company had a trading volume of 463,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,324. Orange has a 52 week low of $8.81 and a 52 week high of $12.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Orange Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in Orange by 0.7% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 151,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Orange by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in Orange by 1.6% in the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 76,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Orange by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in Orange by 1.3% in the third quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 122,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in January 1, 1991 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

